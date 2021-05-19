Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.86

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $18.28. Rand Capital shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 464 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 132.02, a current ratio of 132.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 85.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.