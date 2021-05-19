Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.