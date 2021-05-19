Rapidz (RPZX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.49 million and $59,530.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01435370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00059265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00107740 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,767,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

