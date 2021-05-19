RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €559.22 ($657.91).

RAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of RAA opened at €769.00 ($904.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €709.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €730.15. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

