Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $188,358.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,784.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.20 or 0.06817713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $759.41 or 0.01958045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00525153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00167279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00593603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00462230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.00418919 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,781,530,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

