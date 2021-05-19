Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0966 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $850.34 million and $150.93 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00071273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00333058 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,806,005,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars.

