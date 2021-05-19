Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $5.37

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $264.77 million and $82.22 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00014686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00064230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00293260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00174893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00867049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00030312 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,339,618 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.