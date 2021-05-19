Raymond James Begins Coverage on View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s previous close.

VIEW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VIEW opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73. View has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $13.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in View in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in View in the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

