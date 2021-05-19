Raymond James Lowers Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $58.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 67.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Get Poshmark alerts:

NASDAQ POSH opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $304,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $2,639,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.