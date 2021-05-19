Razor Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.26 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Razor Network has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and $574,124.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Razor Network alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00028630 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.01088278 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,425,112 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.