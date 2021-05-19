RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) traded down 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $67.96. 2,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 90,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $602.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $6,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

