Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.00

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 36.96 ($0.48), with a volume of 143393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.75 ($0.49).

The stock has a market cap of £66.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.50. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

