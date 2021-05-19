Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 151,027 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $98,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,490,000 after purchasing an additional 285,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.