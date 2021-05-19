Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 106,354 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,354 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 4.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of American Water Works worth $119,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.05 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

