Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 1,492 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of DTE Energy worth $64,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.90. 4,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,540. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.