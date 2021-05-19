Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 880,236 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 880,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,502,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Exelon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,096. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

