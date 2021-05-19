Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 791,393 shares during the period. NiSource comprises about 2.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.62% of NiSource worth $58,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 99.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75,195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NiSource by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in NiSource by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

