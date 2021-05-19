Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,770 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Atmos Energy worth $32,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after buying an additional 233,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after buying an additional 187,849 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.63. 760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

