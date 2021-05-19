Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 2.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Prologis worth $69,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

