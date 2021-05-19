Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $105.19 Million Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,900 shares during the period. Altice USA makes up about 3.7% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Altice USA worth $105,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,409,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,734 shares of company stock worth $7,072,900 in the last ninety days. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 5,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,917. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

