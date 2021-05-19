Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises 4.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.65% of CMS Energy worth $114,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

CMS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,349. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

