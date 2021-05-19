Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387,588 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises approximately 2.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Fortis worth $59,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. 3,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,055. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

