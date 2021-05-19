Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 17,924 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises 2.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Crown Castle International worth $68,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after buying an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.70 and its 200-day moving average is $165.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

