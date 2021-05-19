Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 3.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Equinix worth $97,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $718.18. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,312. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $704.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $5,129,435 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

