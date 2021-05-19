Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 101,243 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,882,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,243 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of PG&E worth $33,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 196,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 67,378 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PG&E by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 48,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 70,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,344,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

