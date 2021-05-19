Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 266,624 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266,624 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up 2.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.31% of Edison International worth $69,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,640. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

