Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 2,761 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of BCE worth $89,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. 11,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.