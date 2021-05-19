Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 432,134 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432,134 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of FirstEnergy worth $34,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 740,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. 13,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,396. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

