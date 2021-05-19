Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 5,446 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kansas City Southern worth $27,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 207,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,689. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $138.45 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

