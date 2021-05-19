Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 319,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,778,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Entergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Entergy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 10,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.01. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,062. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

