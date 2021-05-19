Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apria (APR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apria (NYSE: APR):

5/18/2021 – Apria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

5/17/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Apria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

4/15/2021 – Apria had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Apria had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Apria had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00.

APR stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 165,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,811. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $10,898,000.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

