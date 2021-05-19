Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NeoGames (NGMS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS):

5/17/2021 – NeoGames had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – NeoGames had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – NeoGames was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

5/6/2021 – NeoGames was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

5/1/2021 – NeoGames was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

4/30/2021 – NeoGames was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

4/24/2021 – NeoGames was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

4/22/2021 – NeoGames was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

4/8/2021 – NeoGames was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

4/3/2021 – NeoGames was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 318,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82. NeoGames S.A. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $51.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth $10,447,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

