Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NeoGames (NGMS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS):
- 5/17/2021 – NeoGames had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – NeoGames had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – NeoGames was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
- 5/6/2021 – NeoGames was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
- 5/1/2021 – NeoGames was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
- 4/30/2021 – NeoGames was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
- 4/24/2021 – NeoGames was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
- 4/22/2021 – NeoGames was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
- 4/8/2021 – NeoGames was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
- 4/3/2021 – NeoGames was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 318,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82. NeoGames S.A. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $51.99.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.