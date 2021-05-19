Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bumble (BMBL)

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/17/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $82.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $53.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/12/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ BMBL traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. 2,275,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,497. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
