Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 26th (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RXRX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 26th. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had issued 24,242,424 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $436,363,632 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

