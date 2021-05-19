RED 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00524771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000130 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

