Redd Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,647.03 or 0.99869765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142554 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001150 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

