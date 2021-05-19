Reef (REEF) Price Down 36.5% This Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market cap of $336.47 million and approximately $211.84 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.42 or 0.01157806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00056588 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

