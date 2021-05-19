Refereum Trading 49% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Refereum has a total market cap of $46.80 million and $54,782.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 49% lower against the dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00078607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.87 or 0.01228485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.30 or 0.10445709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056420 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

