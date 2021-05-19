Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $516.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

