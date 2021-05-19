Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

RF stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

