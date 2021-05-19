Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.11. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Eagle Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,068,000. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,179,000. Denali Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors now owns 105,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 16,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

