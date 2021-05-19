Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 69,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 609,113 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $26.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

