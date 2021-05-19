RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.25% of RenaissanceRe worth $20,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,535,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $96,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,784,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,365,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average is $164.88. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $144.03 and a 12 month high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

