Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of EPA:RNO traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.74 ($39.69). The company had a trading volume of 1,369,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.96. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

