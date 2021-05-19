renBTC (RENBTC) Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $451.01 million and approximately $79.39 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $37,024.26 or 0.98761494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.31 or 0.01129158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00100384 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,181 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

