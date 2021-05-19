Render Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.68 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Render Token has a market cap of $138.81 million and $36.68 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,554,649 coins and its circulating supply is 156,553,684 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

