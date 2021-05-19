Render Token Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $118.60 million and approximately $47.84 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.01325541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00105877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,550,969 coins and its circulating supply is 156,550,004 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

