renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $266,272.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00071004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00321128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00179792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.01102102 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00035537 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

