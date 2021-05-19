Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $316,502.85 and $365.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.01051473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00094580 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

