REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $211,133.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00069925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.00342205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00181269 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00940156 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00031730 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

